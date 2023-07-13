Newsies strike in Versailles

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Newsies is taking Darke County by storm. This show inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City had audiences laughing, crying, and upset with the cast, as their realistic portrayals of the time are bound to move the audience.

Having a young cast where 90 percent are under the age of 25 did not deter them from transporting the audience back in time, as they embraced the passion the Newsboys had all those years ago.

“The energy is crazy in this show. It is such an upbeat motivating story,” Andrew “Andy” Heckman (Snyder) said.

This story of how young newspaper sellers are exploited beyond reason by their bosses had audiences shouting and rioting, as they set out to enact change. With every moving part, dance step, and song, this production was one not to miss.

“It has so much fun acting in it, and so many of the songs have heart and emotion to them: The World We Know is angry and confrontational, Seize The Day is hopeful and defiant, Carrying The Banner is just having fun with your friends,” Maddy Swallow (ensemble; goon) said.

With witty remarks and snide comments, the audience wasable to see a group of close knit strikers take a stand for not only change but each other – like a family. Heckman says that family dynamic is just as real off the stage as it is on.

“It’s my favorite part about Towne & Country Players is the community between everybody. It’s a family,” Heckman said.

Jeremy Riley (Seitz) especially pointed out the teamwork the cast has had through the preparation phase. He commended them on the hours they have put in to ensure the audience enjoys the show.

“I want the audience to know just how much work these kids have put in just to make it the great show that it is because it doesn’t just happen overnight, and the talent that is in this cast is just unbelievable,” Seitz said.

The show was held July 13-15. The show sold out for several performances. Some tickets are still available for the Saturday show at www.towneandcountryplayers.com.

A special thank you goes out to all the supporters and volunteers who put in numerous hours to make the show possible. Directors Erin McKibben and Robin Brown; Production Assistants Lindsey Ausborn and Tony Rose; Lighting Director Jacob Brown; Sound Director Grace Randall; Stage Manager Jennifer Rawlings; Vocal Coaches Stephanie Kramer and Lynn Blakely; Ticket Sale Coordinator Jenny Peyton; and the numerous choreographers within the show.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].