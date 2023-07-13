Wall that Heals coming to Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Washington-Centerville Public Library invites community members to join them in welcoming The Wall That Heals to Centerville on Tuesday, July 25, starting at 2 p.m.

The escort will begin at Sinclair Community College Centerville campus, 5800 Clyo Road and end at Yankee Park, 7500 Yankee St. Community members are invited to view the escort along the route. The route includes Alex Bell Road, Far Hills Avenue and W. Franklin Street to Yankee Street.

The Wall That Heals is a traveling exhibit honoring the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. armed forces in the Vietnam War. It bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. The exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and a mobile Education Center.

On Thursday, July 27, The Wall That Heals will open with a Welcome Home Ceremony at 10 a.m. and will remain open 24 hours until a Closing Ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

Volunteer opportunities and group tours are still available. Sign-up and more information about the exhibit can be found online at www.wclibrary.info/thewallthatheals.