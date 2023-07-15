Garst G.A.L.A. is a four-star event

GREENVILLE — The Garst G.A.L.A. (Garst Alternative to the Live Auction) is a four-star FUNdraiser. Up for grabs are 201 items that include wine, potential wedding gifts, art, sports tickets, and gift cards. You can begin the FUN with bidding on various items in person or by phone in a Silent Auction at Garst over a two-week time frame, buying Target Raffle tickets, purchasing 50/50 drawing tickets ($250 minimum prize payout), and picking—and popping—a balloon.

The traditional Silent Auction, with many unique items, starts Saturday, July 15 and ends Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m. There’s lots of time for you to go in Garst and mark your bids, or you can call 937-548-5250 to get a bid number and leave your bid. View items (online at www.garstgala.com or in person) ranging from art, antiques, collectibles, sports tickets, restaurant gift certificates, fashion accessories and bling, mid-century modern items, and more. High bids will be posted each day at garstgala.com. Winners can claim their items from 3–4 p.m. on July 30 or during the following week.

From July 15 until the close of the auction, you can purchase balloons from the Balloon Tree for $5 each with each balloon holding a mystery prize including gift cards up to $25, Museum Store t-shirts of your choice, Museum Store discounts up to 50 percent, and Museum Store gift certificates up to $20.

Target Raffles let you choose the items you want to take a chance on, but instead of bidding, you drop a raffle ticket with your bid number in the box by the item. Raffle tickets are priced at 6/$5, 15/$10, 35/$20, 45/$25 or 100/$50.

And, if you cannot wait to begin the excitement, the G.A.L.A. will include a 50/50 drawing with a minimum prize of $250. Chances are $5 each or 6/$25, and tickets are available now. Tickets will be sold until the drawing halfway through the big free concert Saturday night at the Gathering at Garst when the winner (need not be present) will be announced.

Call or stop by Garst Museum (937-548-5250, 205 North Broadway, Greenville) to see the Silent Auction items, buy raffle tickets for your choices in the Target Raffle, buy a balloon to win assorted prizes, or take a chance on the 50/50 Raffle with cash, check or credit card. Museum hours are Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Questions? Email [email protected] Check out www.GarstGala.com to see all the Silent Auction items. They especially thank their premier sponsor AIM Media Midwest.