North Star nears goal for park rennovation

NORTH STAR — The North Star Community Park Facility Committee is proud to share that nearly $885,000 of its million dollar goal has been raised to renovate and update the North Star Community Park. The generosity and charity of so many have made this dream a reality. A big thanks goes to everyone who made a contribution of any size or talent to this project.

There will be a meeting for the North Star community at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 in the Community Center. Please plan to join them to hear the latest updates regarding the project. Important details on timelines, demolition, construction, and safety will be addressed. Email questions about the project prior to the meeting to [email protected] Questions will be addressed at the meeting.

If you have not donated to this project, please consider making a gift now to help meet the financial goal for the park project. Checks can be made payable to the Darke County Foundation and mailed to the North Star Community Association, P.O. Box 93; North Star, Ohio 45350-0093. Please note North Star Community Association in your check’s memo line. Credit card donations can be made online at www.darkefoundation.org. The North Star Community Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.