TCC will host Fresh Spirit

GREENVILLE — Fresh Spirit music ministry presents a great fresh sound in their gospel music concerts. All of the members of the group have been singing for many years and when they join their voices together the combined result is truly wonderful and inspiring.

Linda Covet has sung gospel music all of her life and loves to sing and play the piano in praise. Judi Rambo has been singing for many years as part of her church worship team and various singing groups. She sees Fresh Spirit as a revitalization of her musical talent. Duane Hatfield has been a lifelong singer of gospel music in various church ministries and also enjoys the Barbershop genre music. Stan Covert works the sound, serves as chauffeur and general VIP for the group.

The guiding inspiration for the group comes from Ezekiel 11:19a “And I will give them one heart and I will put a new {Fresh} Spirit within you”

Triumphant Christian Center is happy to host Fresh Spirit in a free concert Sunday evening July 23 at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1129 South Towne Court in Greenville. Doors open at 5 p.m. and all are welcome. A love offering will be taken for this free concert.