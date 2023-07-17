Care for the Caregiving workshop series planned

TROY — Care for the Caregiver is a free, small-group, in-person workshop series held on the first four Thursdays in August from 1-2 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Spots are limited to accommodate the space of the room so register by Aug. 1 for one, all or multiple sessions on the Agency website or by contacting Mary Hairston by email ([email protected]) or phone, 937-341-6944. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiverworkshops/.

As a caregiver, you know all too well how day-to-day tasks can take a toll. In order to properly take care of your loved one, you must take care of yourself first. If your own cup is not full, it can be impossible to place love, compassion, care and energy into anyone else’s cup.

Join the Area Agency on Aging and the Good Stuff Foundation for one or all sessions of the Care for the Caregiver workshop series:

• Session 1 – Thursday, Aug. 3: Just Breathe by Tyeis Baker-Baumann, certified Yoga Teacher, Balance Energy Practitioner, specializing in breathing practices. Simple breathing techniques can help manage stress and anxiety

as well as making the body and mind feel more relaxed.

• Session 2 – Thursday, Aug. 10: Sounds of Stress Relief by Michelle Hickman, Certified Elemental Reflexology and certified in Total Sensory Integration. Sounds/frequencies can interfere with the natural cycles of the nervous system. Participants will make a musical instrument out of common items found in the home and learn to take a break from

the noise.

• Session 3 – Thursday, Aug. 17: The Healing Power of Touch by Shelly Acker, licensed massage therapist and certified Body-Mind Coach. Acker will demonstrate different self-massage techniques to help you connect and listen to your body to provide relaxation and relief of tense muscles for you and your loved ones.

• Session 4 – Thursday, Aug. 24: Putting It All Together by Baker-Baumann, Hickman, Acker. The final session will put all the ideas and practices together and will be devoted to additional practice sessions, brainstorming and answering questions.

For more information visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

The workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. They are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.