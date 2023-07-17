Mensa testing planned

DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society Mensa (www.mensa.org and www.us.mensa.org) will offer the society’s membership qualification test on Wednesdays, July 26, and Aug. 23, 2023, starting at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering. It’s across from the Community Golf Course. The test takes about two hours. Test takers should arrive and sign in 15-20 minutes before starting time. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Those who score in the top two per cent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and reasoning will be invited to join Mensa. Safe social distancing will be maintained at all times. A maximum of nine test takers can be accommodated and pre-registrants will have priority. You will need a picture ID. To pre-register, e-mail [email protected] or call 937-546-7885.

American Mensa is not for profit per U. S. Internal Revenue Code Section 501c(4) but must cover expenses including paying for the use of copyrighted tests which Mensa does not own, and other necessary expenses of the testing program. For a test administered by a local group’s volunteer proctor American Mensa charges $60 to evaluate and report the candidate’s test results to the candidate. The proctor is an unpaid volunteer as are all Mensa members who perform services for Mensa.

Persons at least 14 years old but less than 18 must have a parent or guardian sign for permission to take the test (it’s a legal issue) although the parent/guardian need not be present during the testing session. The permission form is available at https://www.us.mensa.org/forms-library/testing-testing-consent-form/ .The tests Mensa uses in local testing sessions are not normed and validated for persons under fourteen years of age, who may qualify by other means. Persons under fourteen, or their parents if appropriate, are invited to visit http://www.us.mensa.org/join/gifted-youth-admission/ and www.mensaforkids.org. Those under eighteen or parents are invited to see http://www.us.mensa.org/learn/gifted-youth/faqs-about-ymembership/. American Mensa has members as young as two years to over 100 and the Dayton group has members of primary school age through middle nineties.

There is an additional way to test and qualify for Mensa membership for those who find the testing schedule inconvenient. See www.us.mensa.org/testing for information.

If you already have documentation of a qualifying test score, it can be used instead of taking another test. Mensa accepts over 200 tests. See http://www.us.mensa.org/join/testscores/ for the most common qualifying scores used to join Mensa. About sixty per cent of our members qualified this way. This is the only way a person under age fourteen can qualify.

Questions about Mensa or the Dayton local group should be emailed to [email protected], call 800-66MENSA and see www.dayton.us.mensa.org.