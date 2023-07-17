Pancake Breakfast coming to Brickstreet Party

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Mark your calendar for the Pancake Breakfast on August 12th, from 7 to 10 a.m. the Arcanum Fire Company will be hosting their annual Pancake and Sausage breakfast at the fire station at 206 South Main Street during the Brickstreet Party.

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out the Hot Air Balloon Festival in Middletown! Sponsored by Selection.com and StartSkydiving.com, The Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon Festival at Smith Park/Middletown Regional Airport will be 5 to 10:30 p.m. July 21-22.

Organizers are hoping to have flights go up on Saturday and Sunday mornings, between 6-7 a.m., if the weather permits. There is no charge to enter Smith Park gate to see the flights.

“Everybody loves the balloons, and they are so fascinating to see. Whether they go up, or when they glow, it is just something special,” Stites said. She said while the balloons are glowing, community members will have the opportunity to walk among the balloons.

Support Brixton Nelson and the CMV Foundation to raise awareness and funds in a Strides 4 CMV 5K in Pitsburg, Ohio on Saturday, August 5th at the ball diamond. Brixton is 2 years old, and full of smiles and deep belly laughs. He is the son of Emilee Morris and Michael Nelson. He loves to spin in circles and play with his switch. Brixton was diagnosed with congenital CMV at birth, which lead to hearing loss, cerebral palsy, and a seizure disorder. After being told he will not walk, eat, or talk; Brixton has accomplished all of that, with thanks to his OT/PT/SLP, amazing care team, and parents. In a world full of won’t and can’ts, Brixton has and will. Congenital CMV (cCMV) is the leading, non-genetic cause of childhood hearing loss, and a leading cause of childhood disabilities. Less than 9% of women have heard of cCMV. This event starts at 9 a.m. and there will be concessions, t-shirts, raffle baskets and a bounce house. To register or get further information please visit https://runsignup.com and search under races for Strides 4 CMV.

Looking for a wonderful evening in the park at a free concert? Check out the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville City Park – every Sunday evening there is a wonderful concert free of charge at 7 p.m. Coming up yet is the Jazz Band on July 23 & August 27th, and the Municipal Concert Band on all other dates. Please note there is no concert on July 30 due to the Gathering at the Garst and August 20th due to the Darke County Fair. The Finale Concert will be on September 3rd. Grab your lawn chair and sit under the beautiful shade trees and enjoy the music!

LifeWise Academy-Arcanum Registration is open for all Arcanum students in the first through fifth grade. LifeWise Academy is a non-denominational, Bible-Based Released Time Religious Instruction program with an emphasis on character education. Classes are held on Mondays throughout the school year in the Arcanum School District. Students are bussed with chaperones to and from their LifeWise classes at Family Of God Ministries on West South Street. For more details, visit their website at www.lifewise.org/arcanumbutleroh.

LifeWise Academy Franklin-Monroe Registration is also open for all FM students in the 4th, 5th and 6th grades. For more details and registration information please visit their website: www.lifewise.org/franklinmonroeoh. LifeWise FM meets weekly at the Pitsburg Church of the Brethren. Busing is also available throughout the school year. Classes meet throughout the week based on the students’ grade.

Again, this year there will be a Little Mr. and Miss Brickstreet contest during the Brickstreet Party. Details on registration and event time is available on the website: www.prekoutsidethebox.com and select the tab for the event. The event will be held on Friday, August 11th at 6 p.m. on Veteran’s Memorial Stage. This year’s theme is to dress like your favorite book character and contestants are asked to also brick their favorite book with them!

Have you caught the fever? The Cincinnati Reds’ fever that is!! The Reds have come alive this summer breaking their all-time winning streak and holding on to first place in the Major League baseball National Division. This is the longest winning streak since winning ten in a row in July of 2012. The energy and excitement has been led by rookie Elly De La Cruz, a Dominican professional baseball infielder for the Cincinnati Reds. He made his MLB debut in 2023.

On July 8, 2023, he became the first Reds player since Greasy Neale in 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning. Prior to coming to the Major League in Cincinnati, he played for the Dayton Dragons and the Chattanooga Lookouts. Go Reds!!

Did you know that today is National Hot Dog day? Sink your teeth into a juicy, savory, grilled delight that is a delight for any occasion – at home or at the ballpark! This occasion can be celebrated anywhere, anytime, with any topping you like! Hot dogs were originally sold by street vendors in New York City as early as the 1860s by German and Polish immigrants. They have come a long way since then! In 1893, hot dogs were officially paired together in St. Louis by the owner of the St. Louis Browns, today known as the Baltimore Orioles! It is estimated that seven billion hot dogs are consumed by Americans from Memorial Day to Labor Day! Why is it called a Frankfurter? The origins of the hot dog are traced back to Frankfurt, Germany – immigrants from Germany started selling them in NYC on the street corners and the quick and easy summertime treat took hold. Enjoy a hot dog your favorite way – a splash or ketchup here, a little bit of mustard there, and you have the American hot dog! Enjoy!