Greenville soccer to host camp during alumni day on July 29

GREENVILLE — The Green Wave Soccer Programs will be offering a FREE Youth Soccer Camp on July 29 from 1-4 p.m. on Harmon Field turf. The boys and girls high school soccer players and coaches will be instructing the FREE camp for boys and girls 5-14 years of age. Participants are asked to bring a water bottle and athletic shoes; cleats are not required for the camp. There is no preregistration for the camp, registration on July 29 will open at noon at the stadium.

Campers will be instructed on passing, trapping, shooting and general play. Don’t miss out on a great opportunity to be instructed by the high school players and coaches and stay for the day and watch the two Alumni Games to follow the camp. Any questions, please contact Head Coach Dave Ernst at 937-459-7967 or [email protected]

July 29 is the date of the Annual Alumni Soccer Matches. This year the GHS boys will take on the Alumni at 5p.m. The boys program is now under the direction of coach Ethan Cundiff. Coach Cundiff has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the girls program. Coach Cundiff brings an exciting brand of soccer and a great deal of energy to the sidelines. What a great opportunity to get an early glimpse of the boy’s program.

Following the Boys match, DCSA will take to the turf to showcase some the area’s youth in a scrimmage on the biggest stage in Darke County.

To finish the day off, the girls welcome the Alumni back to Harmon Field for this year’s Alumni Match. The Green Wave graduated eight Seniors last season; this should be exciting to how many return for the opportunity to play on Harmon Field one more time.

“I am excited to what this year’s team will look like. We are going to be very young and inexperienced, but very exciting and aggressive.” Coach Ernst said.

To play in either of the Alumni Games, contact Coach Ernst at 937-459-7967 or [email protected]