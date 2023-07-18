Powell shares support for SJR2

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) highlighted support behind SJR 2 in voting to protect Ohio’s Constitution. With the bill’s passage, it allows Ohioans to exercise their right to vote on Ohio Issue 1 on Aug. 8.

“Back in May, I supported SJR 2 to allow Ohioans to vote on what I consider a very important issue,” Powell said. “It is imperative for us to stand up to special interest groups attempting to hijack our Constitution for their legislative agenda.”

Currently, proposals to change the Constitution require a current 50 percent plus one voter threshold. SJR 2 proposes on the ballot that these rights will come by a broad consensus of 60 percent approval.

“Our Constitution is meant to secure our God-given rights,” Powell added. “In approving SJR 2 for the ballot, this will ensure more stability for Ohio families and our businesses.”

Powell emphasized that Ohio is only one of 18 states to allow citizen initiated constitutional amendments. Other states that have implemented this have stronger voting requirements that are being proposed on Aug. 8.