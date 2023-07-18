Donors needed to overcome blood shortage

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is calling on the community to help overcome an immediate and critical need for type O blood and low inventory of multiple blood types. The blood supply has not recovered from the high usage and limited collections during the July 4th holiday period and CBC has not been able to fill all hospital orders.

Donors can help immediately by donating at the Dayton CBC Donation Center where walk-ins are welcome, or at a mobile blood drive. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com call (937) 461-3220 or use the Donor Time app.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.