Baritone section spans three generations

GREENVILLE — Have you been to a Greenville Municipal Concert Band (GMCB) concert lately? What you might not have noticed is there are three generations of musicians in the horn/euphonium section. The three generations encompass 89 years with the concert band.

The eldest and longest serving of the three generations is Owen Griffith who has been with the GMCB for nearly 60 years. Griffith joined GMCB in 1966. The longtime musician graduated in 1962 from Montour High School near Pittsburgh, Penn. He attended college at Morehead State University and earned a Master of Music Degree at Ball State University. He has been part of America’s Hometown Band, Muncie, Ind. and the Pittsburgh Rockets Drum and Bugle Corps.

Griffith taught for 33 years with two years at Mississinawa Valley Schools and eight years in the Union City, Ind. school district. He also taught in Greenville City Schools for 23 years, as well as the University of Dayton where he worked with student teachers. He is a former board member of the American Federation of Musicians Local 599. Griffith lives in rural Union City with his wife Toni. They have a daughter Mandy who lives in Carol Stream, Ill. with her husband Bob and two children Nate and Ben.

Erin Rismiller has been a member of GMCB since 2000 (24 years). She has a Bachelor of Music Education from Bowling Green State University and is pursuing a Master of Education at Anderson University. She has performed with the Glassmen Drum and Bugle Corps of Toledo. She is also a member of the Versailles Community Band. She has taught for nine years and has been the band director at St. Henry. She is currently the general music teacher for k-5 and beginning band at Versailles School. She is a board member and secretary for the Versailles Towne & Country Players. Rismiller is a member of Muse Machine Parents Association/Costume Committee and is a board member of the Versailles Community Band. Rismiller lives in Versailles with her husband, Matt, and their four children, Megan (who will be singing with the GMCB on Aug.6), Colin, Keegan, and Connor, Rismiller was born in Chicago then moved and graduated from Milford High School near Cincinnati.

Emily Barga (Kramer) is the newest of the generations to play with GMCB. She joined in 2016. She is a 2017 graduate of Versailles High School and a 2021 graduate of the University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Music Education. She is a member of the Piqua Civic Band and the Versailles Community Band. She is currently the fifth through 12th grade band/choir director at Harden-Houston Local Schools. She residents in Versailles with her husband, John, and cat, Poe.