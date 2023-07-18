New Madison Village Council discusses street closure and fundraisers

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

NEW MADISON — The council met Monday to discuss the award of a bid, a fundraiser for Tri-Village Athletic Department, and closing down the street.

Haedon Schlechty, owner of Schlechty’s Sports Bar & Grill, announced he will be hosting a Night At The Races fundraiser to benefit the TV Athletic Department. This is the second year for the fundraiser, and this year’s will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Schlechty’s at 124 W. Washington Street., New Madison.

“Last year was our first year doing the “Night At The Races” fundraiser for TV Athletics. We were successfully able to raise $14,000 for the schools and the athletic department,” Schlechty said.

Schlechty says a retired auctioneer has a computer system with 200 random horse races on it. What they do in preparation, is they sell tables and horses.

“It gives people the right to name these horses whatever they want, and I will tell you it’s not the most PG-13 in the world,” Schlechty said.

He said it is a little bit of gambling, but every bit of all those funds go straight to the school. Tickets for the event at $25 per person, and new this year is reserved seating. Tables of eight are limited but can be purchased for $200 each. Tables of four can be reserved for $100, and each table reservation does not include event tickets.

Those wishing to buy and own a horse can do so for $20 per horse. There is no limit to the number of horses you can buy, and you can still be a horse owner even if you are unable to attend. Horse owners and names will be printed in the event program and announced prior and during the races.

There are 12 races with 10 horses each, there will be an auction race. The owner of the winning horse receives a trophy and $40. Horses will be placed in random order. Those wishing to name a horse can do so by emailing Shellie at [email protected] There are only 120 horses being sold, so get one before they sell out.

Advertisers may advertise in the program: full page: $100, half page:$75, quarter page: $50, and business card: $25. Races can also be sponsored for $200, and in doing so, you will get an ad and name printed on the race page in the program. Sponsor will be announced prior to the race and logos will be displayed on the screen on the event night. Email logos to Shellie at [email protected]

“Right in front of the bar, we will have a TV screen, and we connect all our TV screens inside to show the races. You have people dressing up like they would for the Kentucky Derby,” Schlechty said.

He said it is really a fun event for anyone who comes. Schlechty said they will set up betting booths people can go as if they are actually at the races, and if you buy a ticket, you get a free drink.

“If you get a ticket, it gets you a free drink. We have the Moscow Mules and all that, but you get a free drink, you get free appetizers, and then we do some silent and live auctions in between races,” Schlechty said.

The event started as a way to give back to the community, and to help the schools. In order to ensure the safety of the public during the event, Schlechty raised attention to the council about the potential of blocking off the street during the event.

Schlechty addressed the council and said he looked for their support in blocking off the street from the grocery story all the way to Jefferson. A concern for blocking off the road was the construction that is and will be going on, but Schlechty has already spoken with the contact person for the project.

“I think they are planning on starting the Monday after. I guess it kind of worked out like that, so the construction will not be going on at the time,” Schlechty said.

He said the police department had been contacted as well, and they will be present at the event. A motion was made to block the street on Aug. 5th from 5 p.m. until midnight. Doors for the event open at 6 p.m., dinner will be at 7 p.m., and races start at 7:30 p.m.

After speaking with Schlechty, the council addressed and awarded a bid to Jutte Excavating for the Wastewater Plant Upgrade. The Darke County Commissioners had previously agreed to the terms of a contract to pay the tap-in fee early. With the approval from council to approve the contract, they were able to agree to the terms of the bid from Jutte Excavating.

The next New Madison Village Council meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at 124 S. Harrison Street, New Madison.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]