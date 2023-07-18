Crews scramble to open road after semi crash

NORTH STAR — On July 18, at approximately 1:42 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with North Star Fire and Ansonia Rescue responded to State Route 705 near Coates Road in the S curve for a reported tractor-trailer roll-over crash with possible injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer hauling eggs, driven by Gurdeep Singh, 27, of Greenwood, Ind. was traveling eastbound on State Route 705 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve causing it to roll over onto the right side of the roadway.

Clean-up crews will be off-loading the eggs before the semi can be safely removed from the scene. State Route 705 at Coates Road will be closed for several hours during the clean-up process.