One road opens, another set to close soon

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Safety Service Director Ryan Delk announced North Ohio Street has re-opened. In March, Delk announced the street would be closed for four months and Brumbaugh Construction lived up to its estimation and opened the street two days shy of the four-month mark.

Delk shared there continues to be a few follow up things that need to be done for the roadwork to be complete. “Right now, there is a contractor out there doing sewer lining and manhole rehab. They should be finished up the first part of next week.” He also said the permanent striping should be completed on Monday. The new poles for the traffic lights have not arrived, but city expecting those in mid-August with installation on Aug. 28.

The city will have a short break before its next major inconvenience for motorists. State Route 502 is up next on the city’s list of big projects. The city will be running its new main water line from the water plant into the city. Brumbaugh Construction is expected to begin that project in mid- to late-September. According to Delk, the new pipe has already been delivered. The pipe that is currently in place is well-over 100 years old.

“It’s going to be torn up for a while,” said Delk. “Probably into next spring, but ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) is only allowing it to be closed, I believe, for 45 days, I think. I would have to look at the contract. Closed down with detour down Daily will be a lot shorter than the entire project. They are just going to have to plan it correctly so when they do the crossings and things across 502 that’s all coordinated with the closing.”

Delk also gave information to the council regarding a transfer ordinance regarding the police department to purchase new duty weapons. “Our police department currently carries generation four Glock 40 cal. Smith & Wesson. The police department came to the administration with a proposal to transition to Glock 9 mm. The ammunition is cheaper, and Delk shared that it is a better gun and officers can hold more ammunition on their person. “There’s been a lot of studies done that they can just as much damage with the 9 mm as the 40, it’s just a lot easier gun to use. They feel it will help with recruiting and the best part of it is, our guns are currently eight years old and we’re getting a good trade-in value and we are going to upgrade all 29 guns for around $5,800.” Michael Rieman, law director, explained the cost to the city is approximately $200 per gun. Councilman Chris Norris questioned Delk if there would be additional costs for holsters, which the safety/service director said they would not need to purchase new holsters.

The next regular meeting of Greenville City Council will be Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building.

