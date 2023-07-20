Local student earns gold at event

DENVER, Colo. — The 2023 FCCLA National Leadership Conference (NLC) took place in Denver, Colo., from July 2-6, drawing more than 7,900 students, educators, and guests nationwide. This gathering provided a valuable platform for attendees to expand their leadership skills, sharpen their talents, explore career pathways, and listen to inspiring speakers.

The highly anticipated Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events were at the heart of the conference. Over 4,300 FCCLA members competed in these events, where they were recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation. The collaboration between youth and adults in managing the events and evaluating participants allowed students to develop real-world skills and gain valuable insights.

STAR Events are pivotal in supporting student development by enhancing their classroom experience and guiding them toward successful career pathways. With more than 30 events to choose from, participants have the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and abilities by actively addressing important issues concerning families, careers, or communities. By researching the topic and implementing projects to advocate for positive change, students acquire valuable skills and industry insights needed to thrive in the 21st century.

Miamia Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) is thrilled to share that Tera Couch (Arcanum-Butler) and Devonte Anderson (Northridge) proudly represented the MVCTC Culinary Arts Program.

Anderson competed in the Nutrition and Wellness STAR Event and achieved a remarkable Gold Medal.

Couch competed in the Career Investigation STAR Event, achieved a remarkable Gold Medal, and placed in the Top 10 for her outstanding performance.

Their accomplishment at the national level is a testament to their hard work, teamwork, and unwavering passion.

About MVCTC

For over 50 years, MVCTC has provided career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties, including Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.