Edison State employees recognized for years of service

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognized 20 employees for a combined total of 160 years of service in their careers during its 44th annual employee recognition celebration.

The honorees were recognized during an All-College Celebrations meeting, with a special celebration later held at the Columbus Zoo. Honorees received a monetary gift based on their years of service and up to four tickets to attend the event at the zoo. During the event, a catered lunch was provided for the honorees and their guests.

Edison State recognized the following employees for reaching significant milestones in their careers at Edison State: 25 years, Rebecca Schinaman; 20 years, Julie Slattery; 10 years, Veronica French, Beka Lindeman, William Loudermilk, Eric Rhoades and Susie Staley; and five years, Meghan Cotterman, Liz DuBois, Lisa Hall, Marissa Hill, John Hittepole, Janet Middendorf, Tony Muhlenkamp, Brian Murphy, Brandi Olberding, Enrique Rivera-Cerezo, Tucker Schneider, Denise Shaffer and Laura Wetterer.