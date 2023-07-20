Wavaires present 2023-2024 Preview Show

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Wavaires will begin preparations for the 2023-2024 school year with their Wavaire Camp, starting July 24.

On Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m., the Wavaires will present their 2023-2024 preview show at Memorial Hall. The show will consist of a variety of material learned throughout the camp week. Selections may include “We Got the Beat/You Can’t Stop the Beat”, “Boogie Wonderland”, “Singin the 70’s”, “Your Song Saved My Life”, “Sunday Best”, “Meant to Be”, “Most People are Good”, “Everybody Talks”, “Rollin in the Deep”, and “Anyway You Want It”.

General admission tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the show for $5. Ticket sales will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the auditorium doors opening shortly after. There is no reserved seating or presale ticketing for this event. All seats are first come, first serve.

The GHS Choirs are directed by Chelsea Whirledge, accompanied by Christopher Andres, and choreographed by Brooke Williams. Be sure to like and follow Greenville High School Vocal Music Boosters on Facebook to receive the latest news and ways to support the GHS Vocal Music program and other events.