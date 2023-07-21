MVCTC hosts welcome and schedule pick-up

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) is thrilled to welcome the Class of 2025 to the MVCTC campus for the 2023-2024 School Year.

The Junior Student Welcome and Schedule Pick-Up is planned for the evenings of Aug. 7, 8, and 9.

The schedule for each night is as follows:

· 4:30-5:15 p.m. – Schedule pick-up and fee payment in the Multipurpose Activity Center (MAC)

· 5:15 – 5:35 p.m. – Meeting in MAC for parents and students

· 5:35 – 6 p.m. – Laptop pick-up

· 6 – 7 p.m. – Visit career-technical labs and meet instructors

Schedule pick-up nights are planned based on the student’s career-technical program. The following schedule will be followed for the three nights.

Monday, August 7 – Students enrolled in the following programs – Agriculture & Livestock Production, Animal Care & Management, Business Ownership, Computer Coding & Web Applications, Computer Network & Cybersecurity, Computer Repair & Technical Support, Diesel Power Technologies, Drones & GIS Technologies, Media & Video Production, Medical Office Management, Natural Resource Management, Pre-Law & Legal Studies, Retail Agriculture Services, Sports Management & Marketing, & Veterinary Science.

Tuesday, August 8 – Students enrolled in the following programs – Biotechnology, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Dental Assisting, Early Childhood Education, Health Occupations, Hospitality Services, Medical Lab Assisting, Pre-Nursing, & Sports Medicine.

Wednesday, August 9 – Students enrolled in the following programs – Architectural Design, Auto Collision, Auto Services, Auto Technology, Aviation Maintenance Technician, Construction Carpentry, Criminal Justice, Digital Design, Electrical Trades, Firefighter/EMS, Graphic Commercial Art, Graphic Commercial Photography, Pre-Engineering, Heating, Ventilation, & Air Cond., Heavy Equipment Operator, Precision Machining, Robotics & Automation, Welding.

Have questions, call 937-837-7781 and request to speak to the Student Services Department.

About MVCTC

For over 50 years, MVCTC has provided career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties, including Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.

Learn more at MVCTC.com.