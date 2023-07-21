Highway, Heroes and History Poker Run

MEDWAY — The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association® Chapter 12-4 is hosting the third annual Highways, Heroes and History Poker run on Saturday, July 29, with registration starting at 9 a.m. at VWF Post 9684 in Medway. The charity ride raises funds for Miami Valley veterans’ organizations and raises awareness of MIA/KIA/POWs and those that made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.

There are several options for registration this year. Anyone may pre-register at www.cvma12-4.com/register or the day of the event. The cost for the run this year is $22 per motorcycle rider and $8 per passenger and includes lunch and entrance into the ride. Day of registration begins at 9 a.m. and first bike out at 11 a.m.

“We had a tremendous turnout last year and we expect the same this year; a lot of fun and a great way to fundraise for veterans’ organizations in our communities. We also chose $22 for the run this year to raise awareness to the reported 22 veterans a day we lose to suicide. This is our way of giving back and supporting other veterans,” said Chapter Commander Justin “Too Fly” Weis.

Support like this is just another aspect of what the CVMA® does in its local communities. To learn more about the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association®, please visit www.cvma12-4.com or the national website at www.combatvet.us.