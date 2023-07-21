Two traffic stops lead to drug busts

DARKE COUNTY — On July 20, 2023 at approximately 7:27 p.m., Greenville Police Department was dispatched to 1501 Wagner Ave, Greenville, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The suspect left prior to officer’s arrival and a vehicle description was given.

A Darke County Sheriff’s Deputy was in the area at the time of the dispatch and located a vehicle matching the description. A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Greenville-Celina Road and U.S. 127. Deputies made contact with the occupants in the vehicle that matched the description business’ employees gave.

Officers from the Greenville Police Department came to the scene and positively identified one of the occupants suspected in stealing from the business. In the meanwhile, a Sheriff’s Office K9 was deployed for a free air sniff of the vehicle which resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle was conducted resulting in suspected methamphetamine being located and syringes suspected of containing methamphetamine.

Matthew Gregory, 46, of Springfield, was subsequently placed under arrest for felony theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Carey Anderson, 46, of Springfield, was also subsequently placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

This investigation remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police Department.

On July 21, at approximately 2:20 a.m., Darke County Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Route 49 and Delisle-Fourman Road on a gray Chevrolet Impala. The basis for the traffic stop was following too closely to another vehicle traveling in the same direction and an equipment violation.

Criminal indicators were observed during the traffic stop leading to a Darke County Sheriff’s Office K9 being deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. The free air sniff resulted in a positive alert leading to a probable cause search of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in suspected methamphetamine being located.

Juan Hurtado-Gutierrez, 31, of Portland, Ind. and Rayna Brenner, 33, of Portland, Ind. were both placed under arrest for possession of controlled substance.

This investigation remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.