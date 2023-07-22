Versailles FareFest wristbands available now

VERSAILLES — Everyone from all communities are invited to join the Versailles FareFest on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2-5 p.m., in downtown Versailles. For one, low price, receive a complimentary crystal wine glass while experiencing three hours of unlimited beer, wine and food from restaurants throughout the Miami Valley. Plus, enjoy live entertainment provided by Ohio Brewed, Free Rider and TommyJohn.

This year, they are featuring additional food offerings from Silas Creative Kitchen at Hotel Versailles (multiple booths), The Caroline, King’s Poultry Farm, Holy Smokes + Barbeque, E+R’s Pub, Ghyslain Chocolatier, and more yet to be announced.

To complement the food, select from over 30 beers and 100 wine options from wineries and distillers throughout the country.

Wristbands will be presale only and available until soldout for $62 each by visiting https://vhsalumnievents.seatyourself.biz. A limited number of wristbands will be available, which will go fast. (Guests must be 21 and over to attend.) Wristbands must be picked up on Fridays or Saturdays from July 21 through Aug. 12 at Hotel Versailles registration desk.

This event is sponsored by the Versailles High School Alumni Association with a portion of profits going toward Versailles High School scholarships, clubs and groups.

Versailles FareFest – “The best three hours of the summer!”