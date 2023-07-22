UC Lions staying busy this summer

Article by UC Lions Publicity Chair – Kevin Lehman

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club does not officially meet in the summer months but does stay active. On Monday, July 17, the club sponsored one of its every-other-month blood draws in the Community Room in Union City. The winner of the door prize was Stacy Stubblefield. She won a cutting board donated by Doug’s Woodworking of Union City. The next UC Lions blood draw is scheduled for Sept. 11. If you are interested in donating blood go to https://www.donortime.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/67756 to schedule a time.

The Lions also volunteered at the Randolph County 4-H Fair on Monday. A group of Union City Lions members helped serve lunch to attendees at the 4-H Fair.

On Aug. 3-5, they will be busy at Union City’s State Line Heritage Days. They will be serving corn on the cob and brats downtown during the festival. They will also be sponsoring a Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 5, in Harter Park. And just a week later, on Saturday, Aug. 12, they will be serving brats at the Rodeo in Harter Park.

There is a lot going on in Union City this summer. Come out and enjoy the activities.