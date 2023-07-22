Pursuit begins in Indiana ends in Pitsburg

DARKE COUNTY — On July 22, at approximately 4:17 a.m., Darke County Deputies were dispatched to assist Indiana authorities in reference to a pursuit.

Indiana was in pursuit of a vehicle that had been involved in a breaking and entering to a gun store located in Winchester, Ind. Once the vehicle entered Darke County, Indiana authorities along with Union City Ohio PD. Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Darke County Deputies joined the pursuit.

The pursuit lasted approximately 40 minutes traveling through several areas in Darke County and City of Greenville. Once the pursuit reached the city, Greenville Police Department also assisted with the pursuit until it ended in the Village of Pitsburg.

Two suspects in the vehicle fled on foot and were taken into custody a short time later. The two suspects were identified as juveniles out of Dayton. Both Juveniles were arrested and transported West Central Juvenile Detention Center.

This incident remains under investigation.