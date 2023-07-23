Versailles FFA seeks vendors

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA is planning ITS annual Fall Harvest Sale and Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 23, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event will be located inside at Versailles Schools.
If any local vendor is interested in having a spot, please contact Dena Wuebker by email at [email protected] or on her cell phone at 937-423-2369 or Taylor Bergman at [email protected] or call her at 937-621-9136. If anyone is interested in being a vendor please contact them by Sept. 1. Once the vendors become confirmed information will be published.