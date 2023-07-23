Hospice group seeks volunteers

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is grateful for the volunteers who make a difference in the lives of its patients and families. Volunteers are truly the heart of hospice care. They play a vital role as members of the hospice care team, bringing a wide diversity of skills, cultural backgrounds and beliefs.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County offers volunteer programs to provide services and support programs that assist patients and families beyond medical care as part of the care team.

Volunteers can choose to provide direct patient care or indirect support. Direct care volunteers visit patients wherever they call home to provide companionship and respite for caregivers, transportation to appointments, run errands, and deliver supplies. Indirect care volunteers assist with general office duties at affiliates, participate in fundraising and community education, and assist with building and grounds maintenance tasks.

The following volunteer opportunities are available at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

• Friendly visitors in homes who will stay with a patient for a few hours so family members can get some rest or run errands Licensed barbers or hair stylists

• Volunteers from the Shelby County area

• Veteran volunteers who will recognize our patients who have served in the military

For more information, please call Beth Shrake at 937-573-2115 or visit: www.OhiosHospice.org/Volunteer

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.