Billenstein, Batten attend WLC in Washington

VERSAILLES — This summer, FFA members from around the country converged in Washington, D.C., to evaluate their personal skills and interests, develop leadership talent and create service plans that will make a difference in their communities.

Zoe Billenstein and Colin Batten members of Versailles FFA and Versailles FFA Advisor Taylor Bergman were among FFA members that traveled to D.C. this summer. Colin and Zoe attended the National FFA Washington Leadership Conference the week of June 13-18. They spent the week under the guidance of professionals, counselors and FFA staff. In workshops, seminars and small groups, members focused on identifying and developing their personal strengths and goals while undergoing comprehensive leadership training that will help them guide their local FFA chapters. The capstone of the event was a civic engagement activity where participants apply what they have learned to a hands-on activity in which Zoe and Colin took the leadership skills they were learning to apply them to an event in their own chapter. Zoe and Colin also analyzed the needs of their communities, developed wide-ranging and high-impact community service initiatives.

Zoe and Colin FFA experienced the history of our nation’s capital and toured landmarks, including the National Mall, Arlington National Cemetery, Smithsonian Museums and the U.S. Capitol. Zoe and Colin along with Versailles FFA Advisor Taylor Bergman participated in a congressional visit with US Representative Warren Davidson along with a capital tour given by Alyssa Phelan. A special thank you to Representative Davidson for taking time out of his busy schedule to meet with Versailles FFA.

In addition Versailles FFA would like to thank the following sponsors that assisted financial to help pay for WLC included: Pohl Transportation, Versailles FFA Alumni, Jeff and Dena Wuebker, AL Smith Trucking, North Star Hardware and Implement, Bruns Animal Clinic, Weaver Eggs, Classic Carriers and Prenger Finances. A special thank you to Pohl Transportation for donating $1,000 for the trip.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.