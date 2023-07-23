Putt Putt your way through Tipp City

TIPP CITY — The Downtown Tipp City Partnership invites adults and children of all ages to show off their golf skills during its sixth annual Putt Putt Around Downtown Tipp City on Aug. 4 from 5-8 p.m.

This ticketed event features 18 holes of varying skill levels, all hosted by downtown Tipp City’s merchants and businesses. Participants will check in at Monroe Federal Savings & Loan, located at 24 E. Main Street, and they will be given a golf ball and a scorecard with a map of all locations. Tickets are $5 for an individual or $10 for a family. They may be purchased at check-in, or speed up your check-in process by purchasing tickets in advance on the partnership website. https://downtowntippcity.org/wp-event/putt-putt-through-downtown-tipp-city/

Sponsored by Monroe Federal Savings & Loan, this family-friendly event will coincide with the Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s monthly Tippecanoe Market Days, as well as the Hotel Gallery Community Concert Series. For the safety of all involved, street closures will be in effect for these events.

In addition to delicious dining and drink options available downtown on a daily basis, meals will be available from Buckeye Burger. Take advantage of Tipp City’s DORA district while you stroll as well.

For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, visit www.downtowntippcity.org.

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to enhance, preserve and promote downtown Tipp City from the tracks to the canal. It is an officially designated Main Street organization through Heritage Ohio and Main Street America.