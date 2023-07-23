Upcoming blood drives in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY – Give blood during a summer of critical need and get a chance to win Bengals season tickets when you donate at the Midmark Corp community blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 State Route 47, Versailles.

Blood donation opportunies are also available at Wayne HealthCare community blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the first floor community room, 835 Sweitzer St., Greenville.

Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Inc. will host a community blood drive Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at 500 Wagner Ave., Greenville.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Donors have a chance to follow quarterback Joe Burrow and his Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl during the August “Let’s Go with Joe!” campaign. Everyone who registers to donate July 31 through Sept. 3 with Community Blood Center at any blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of Bengals season tickets. All registered donors also receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” t-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.