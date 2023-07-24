GOP to hold townhall on Issue 1

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Executive Committee met recently to finalize plans for a townhall meeting to provide information regarding Ballot Issue One as it appears on the Aug. 8 Special Election. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Radiant Lighthouse Church, 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville.

Presenters will be Representative Angie King (R-84); Jim Buchy, former state representative; Peter Range, Ohio Right to Life; Matt Aultman, Ohio Farm Bureau; and Katie DeLand, Darke County Republican Party Chairman.

“We are looking forward to providing truth and education to Issue 1 that is very much needed. Darke county needs a large turn-out of voters to combat the liberal machines operating in the urban core. Please come and hear firsthand from many of the leaders in our state that understand the implications if Issue 1 does not pass,” stated Darke County Republican Party Executive Committee Chair Katie DeLand.

For questions, contact DeLand at 937-424-7086 or visit http://www.darkegop.org.