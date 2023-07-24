Late summer dog training planned

GREENVILLE — Greenville Area Dog Club is preparing for the upcoming late summer session which will start Sept. 12. Registration opens from Aug. 5 – Sept. 5. The classes being offered are Puppy, Sr. Puppy, Beginner and Advance Obedience, Rally, Trick Dog, Conformation and Agility.

New for the fall is Pet Therapy. If you and your dog would like to cheer those who are in need, this is the perfect class for you. Interacting with a friendly pet can help with many physical issues. It can help reduce blood pressure and improve overall cardiovascular health. It can also release endorphins that produce a calming effect. This can help alleviate pain, reduce stress, and improve overall psychological state.

Greenville Area Dog Club is located at 803 Martin Street next to Dairy King. Class description, age requirements and registrations to download can be found at www.greenvilleareadogclub.com. Please mail in your registration, vet records and check early to guarantee your spot in class. Visit their Facebook page to find all types of information pertaining to your dog as well as all the fun stuff we do. Greenville Area Dog Club can help you and your dog!

For questions regarding a class, please contact one of the phone numbers listed below.

937-548-0338 Beginner, Advance & Rally

937-417-6530 Trick, Puppy & Sr Puppy

937-409-6733 Conformation

937-453-9170 Agility

937-423-2115 Pet Therapy