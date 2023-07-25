Ansonia man killed in motorcycle crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A crash in Indiana has taken the life of an Ansonia man. The Daily Advocate/The Early Bird has learned from its news partner, WHIO, that Melvin Cox, 78, of Ansonia, was struck by a minivan while driving in Indiana.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to State Route 121 and Porterfield Road in Richmond, Ind. for a reported crash with injuries.

The preliminary investigation showed a minivan driven by James Boring, 80, of Orient, Ohio, was westbound and attempting a U-turn, then struck the westbound motorcycle driven by Cox.

Cox was transported by medics to Reid Health before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where he succumbed to his injuries.

Boring, along with the occupants in his vehicle, did not suffer any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.