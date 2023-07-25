Breast Cancer Awarness 5k is July 29

GREENVILLE — The Breast Cancer Awareness 5K run/walk event will take place on Saturday, July 29, at the Annie Oakley Memorial Park located at the intersection of South Broadway, Martin Street and Washington Street in downtown Greenville. The kids run will begin at 8 a.m. and the 5K begins promptly at 8:30 a.m.

The Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County (BCADC) primary purpose is to raise funds for women who need assistance with their fight against breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides education, awareness, prevention and screenings for women’s health.

This annual event is a great opportunity to raise public awareness of breast cancer while offering support and information about local resources for men and women who have been diagnosed with cancer. The race proceeds benefit individuals in the Darke County community who need mammograms, ultrasounds, wigs, prosthesis, lymphedema services and other supplies to help aid in their treatment and care.

The race committee is excited to have several “Pink Mile Men” participate and help with the annual event. The Pink Mile Men are local volunteers who represent various community organizations and businesses, raise funds and lead a walk down Broadway. The walk will start at approximately 9:30 a.m. following the 5K run/walk event.

Race packet pick up will be available for pre-registered participants on Friday, July 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Gospel Baptist Church Recreational Building (115 West 5th Street, Greenville). Race day pick up will begin at 6:30 a.m. until 8 a.m. at the same location.

You won’t want to miss out on the post-race eventsa Awards, silent auction and other post-race activities will take place at Dave Knapp Ford at approximately 11:00 a.m. All registered participants who are at least 18 or older will be eligible for the chance to win a free 2015 Ford Explorer courtesy of Dave Knapp Ford. Participants must be present to win the vehicle.

The Farmer Brown food truck will be onsite at Dave Knapp for post-race food purchases. Farmer Brown will donate a generous percentage of all food purchases from this event to BCADC.

To register for the race visit www.cantstoprunningco.com or for more information contact Jill Brown at (937) 547-5079 or [email protected]. If you would like to make a donation, please mail it to: Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County, c/o Jill Brown, 835 Sweitzer Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.