Selanders honored during Artisan Stroll

GREENVILLE – Jean Selanders, a local artist who if not painting is thinking about painting has been named as the “Featured Artist” for the annual Artisan Stroll, Selanders was born and raised in Darke County, and is a current resident of Greenville.

The art inspired event will be presented by Main Street Greenville (MSG) on Friday, Aug. 4, from 6-9 p.m. The First Friday Event is brought to you by Signature Sponsor, Jordan Agency, a long time supporter of the Artisan Stroll. In addition, Darke County Endowment for the Arts, Arcon Builders, JAFE Decorating Company, and Ted Finnarn also understands the important role art has in our community and has joined MSG’s family of donors, making this event possible through their generosity.

If you love arts and appreciate craftsmanship you’ll want to attend! The stroll will feature multiple different vendors with Jean being one of them, with each vendor offering a selection of art, crafts, and/or handmade items. The vendors who have registered to showcase their items so far are Creative Crafters, Sweet Pie’s Design Company, The Nest, Creative Accessories, Earth Saving Art, Jennifer Overholser, Unique Treasures, 2CO2 Sarah Tuco, Quincy Woodall, Denise Jones-Lewis, Stephanie’s Studio, Threads N Things, Alyssa’s Macaroons, Pipsqueak Baby Boutique, Gena Hoyt, Greenville Art Guild, Kay Cress, Sheryl Thurston, Beverly Jane Jewelry, West Central Ohio Gourd Patch, Ted’s Tasty Treats, Ellies Attic, Jean Selanders, Janice Reifsnider, Friends of the Park, Two Moons Apothic, Dandi ‘Lye”n Sudz, Danelle Rose Baking, Towne Squares Quilt Club, Lisa Irey, and Katelyn Tollefson. They will offer paintings, ceramics, jewelry, drawings, repurposed home decor, photography, and much more. Additional Artists interested in participating in the event can download an application at mainstreetgreenville.org/first-Friday/artisan-stroll and submit it by the deadline.

For artist Jean Selanders inspiration is everywhere, she doesn’t have to look for it, it finds her! She finds inspiration in the simplest places and every painting session is new and inspiring. She finds joy in working with her hands and mind. “Every creation isn’t wonderful but the creative process is still rewarding and that is what is important, as creativity is in my blood!” said Selanders.

Many businesses downtown share Selanders’ trait and drive to be creative which has led them to open up small businesses that feed their love for the arts. While strolling and soaking in the arts make sure to stop in at Touch of Glass, Artifacts Ink, The Hive Collaborative, Refined, Four Twenty Three, Me & PJ, Art House, Final Bow, Barbara Rethlake Dance Studio, Young Forest Martial Arts, and Matsunoki Martial Arts & Fitness Center.

Selanders has worked as a graphic designer and has been creating for many years. She attended Edison State and Miami University in drawing, painting and printmaking and has been painting fine art seriously for the past 10 years. She loves flowers, and some of her favorite paintings are of flowers. Jean’s favorite time of the day to paint is before 11am or late afternoon. Early morning has beautiful clear, crisp shadows and highlights and late afternoon gives a softer glow to the atmosphere.

“Art is important to society as it is a reflection of our world! Society can identify with that. It brings people together to share and enjoy the creative process and brings beauty to our lives.” said Selanders. During the Artisan Stroll, Selanders will be exhibiting a painting of the American flag along with a banner depicting one of thousands of American heroes who have fought for our country. The hero is not recognizable and is a secondary focal point to the flag but stands for all men, past and present who have sacrificed to make the nation great. This is a Darke County scene and was very inspiring and thought provoking for her.

Main Street Greenville is also pleased to announce the return of the Art Contest and the Chalk the Block Community Sidewalk Contest to the Artisan Stroll. For more information about the contests please visit the website and click on the forms associated with your interest. The theme of the contests is “Inspiration.” Pieces of all mediums will be accepted for participation in the contest and artists will have a chance to win cash prizes of up to $200 depending on what contest they enter.

In addition to the art on display, family activities, dining, DORA drinks, shopping, and live music, many activities and demonstrations will take place throughout the evening including dancers from Final Bow and Chainsaw Art by Dayle Lewis. Many businesses will be open as early as 10am and will be open late to encourage visitors to stop in and shop local. While supplies last, free ice cream will be offered by Gospel Baptist Church and free hotdogs by GNB Banking Centers. Main Street Greenville will be hosting games on 3rd Street, Vintage 3 will be playing at YOLO Park from 8-10 p.m., plus there will be a number of musicians playing on the sidewalks of Broadway including: Kaitlyn Tollefson, Garrett Toth, Mora Menzie & Andrew Wright, An added asset to the First Friday Event is the Youth for Christ Summer Fest which is also taking place just feet away from the fountain in conjunction with the Artisan Stroll! They will offer live music, food trucks, a corn hole tournament, axe throwing, flush bucket game, and free carnival games! “It will be a jam-packed night, with so much to see and do,” said Susan Fowble, event chair volunteer and MSG board member. “We are excited to see everyone downtown!”

“The Artisan Stroll is one of our most anticipated First Friday events. The volunteer committee has spent countless hours planning another wonderful Friday night in downtown Greenville for all ages to enjoy,” said April Brubaker, executive director of MSG. “We appreciate all their hard work and look forward to seeing everyone downtown on Aug. 4!”

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in historic Downtown Greenville with a focus on Building Community Downtown. To learn more, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org.