Local youth participate in MCT production

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts held two performances of Missoula Children Theatre’s production of The Princess and the Pea starring local students at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, July 22. Audiences were whisked to a kingdom of snow harboring a Prince looking for a proper Princess and be introduced to a Princess living in a kingdom of green rolling hills and running rivers; a pesky Jack Frost who freezes anything and everything threatens both of these mythical lands. A fable for the ages, the production will took audiences of all ages to a magical place in a fantastic adventure filled with humor and wisdom.

Following being cast during auditions on Monday, July 17, the first- through 12th grade students attend intense rehearsals where in one short week they learned lines, music, and choreography to create a fully realized musical theatre presentation that will charm adults and delight youngsters. Glacierdom ruler Storm King will be played by Antonio Riffell while Kayla Harrison will portray the Snow Queen. Chloe Rieman won the role of Prince Ice Man and Gwyneth Moore played Jack Frost. Ivy Moore and Gemma Ricci were cast as the Phony Princesses, while Glacierdom Citizens were acted by Hattie Langstaff and Emmitt Guillozet.

Lewis Surber was cast as Riverdom’s King Size; Queen Size was played by Isabel Costa. Anna Stump won the role of the Princess, and her friend Pea was played by Eva Kramer. Kennedy Guillozet and Piper Widener portrayed Phony Princesses, and Harper Koerner, Sophia Ausborn, Henry Dynes, and Marie Beard were cast as the citizens of Riverdom.

Addie Rice, Emma McDowell, Gabriella Browning, and Evey Thomas made up the Leprechaun Clan. The Dust Bunnies were played by Mazie Riffell, Christopher Snyder, Malia Ausborn, and Elizabeth Snyder. Lucy McDowell and Ivy Dynes were the assistant directors for the production, and Chief, the head of the Leprechauns was acted by MCT Tour Actor/Director Timothy Loosararian. Tour Actor/Director Carlysle Garland directed the show, while the accompanist was Darrell Fryman.

DCCA received funding from Darke County Endowment for the Arts which helped make possible this residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA also receives funding from Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Ketrow Foundation and Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, as well as DCCA memberships.

For more information, visit www.darkecountyarts.com or contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.