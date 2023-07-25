Community Unity needs your help

GREENVILLE — Community Unity, located inside the Grace Resurrection Community Center at 433 E. Water St., Greenville, is in need of financial support.

While the benevolent organization is still operating, they have had to cut back on some of their services due to funds being low while the number of those needing assistance remains sizable. Community Unity assists the needy within Darke County by providing financial help with utilities, rent, medical needs, gas cards for vital transportation and, typically, short term housing for the homeless.

Clients are typically allowed to seek assistance every six months.

Any individuals or businesses that would like to help out, may send their contributions to: Community Unity, P.O. Box 1064, Greenville, OH 45331. Support of any amount would be greatly appreciated.