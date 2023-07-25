Stelvideo Church plans events

STELVIDEO — Stelvideo Christian Church will be holding its annual Ice Cream Social and Cruise-In for the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 5, 5-7 p.m.

Food at the Social will include sandwiches, salads, desserts, drinks and ice cream. The cost is a donation.

The Cruise-in for the Lord (car show) will be weather permitting. There is no entry free and there will be plaques for the first 40 participants. Door prizes will be called at 6 p.m.

All proceeds will be donated to LifeWise Academy and Grace Resurrection. Please help them support these vital programs in the community.

Join in the fun – everyone is welcome!

Stelvideo Christian Church is located six miles northeast of Greenville, near the intersection of Horatio-Harris Creek Road and Arcanum-Bears Mill Road.

For more information, call 937-548-2543 or 937-548-8980.