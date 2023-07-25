Brickstreet Block Party is Aug. 11-12

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Spieles-Troutwine-Fout (STF) Insurance Agency is hosting the 4th Annual Brickstreet Block Party, Aug. 11 from 4-11 p.m. and Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. in beautiful Downtown Arcanum on the brick streets at the corners of West George and High Streets with the proceeds from the event going to the local Give Thanks Foundation. There are lots of events during the two-day block party. Be sure to check them out and get registered for those events that you want to participate in as soon as possible. There will also be local vendors and organizations lining the streets to welcome you with items for sale and activities to participate in for lots of family fun!

The event begins on Friday night with the following lineup of activities. Pulled Pork Meals will begin serving from 4 p.m. until sold out. All the Food trucks will open at 4 p.m. as well, vendors include The Naughty Lobstah, Werling’s Street Eats, Spicy Sicilian, Badge’s BBQ, Crème de le Crème, Susie’s Big Dipper, and Momma’s Pop N Kettle. In addition to the food the following events will be open for the evening: Kid Zone will be open from 4 to 8:00 p.m., and the Beer Tent from 4 to 10:30 /11 p.m. Additionally, there will be these three events that require preregistration starting at 6 p.m., a Stein Holding Contest, a Cornhole Tournament, and the Little Miss & Mr. Pageant at 6 p.m. (See more details in the next paragraph). For your entertainment there will be the DJ Ari from 7 -to 11 p.m.

The Corn Hole Tournament is limited to 64 spots and the entry fee is $20 per team. Check-in begins at 5 p.m. You must contact Emily Wagner at STF to register; [email protected] or call her at 937-692-8310. The Little Miss and Mister Pageant will be themed this year as contestants are asked to dress up like their favorite book character for the pageant. This is for ages 3 to 6 years of age and preregistration is required, please contact Erin Fout at 937/459-9467 or register on their website: www.prekoutsidethebox.com. The Beer Stein Holding Contest is for adults only and will commence prior to the cornhole tournament, there is a $10 entry fee; please contact Emily at STF as noted above for this event.

Saturday, Aug. 12 will be with the Arcanum Cheerleaders 5k Fun Run at 9 a.m. Also, on Saturday’s docket besides all the food trucks and Kid Zone from 4 to 8 p.m. there will be a Poker Run (see more info in the next paragraph about the Legacy Brick Run) starting at 1 p.m. and a Beer Tent will be open from 4 to 10:30/11 p.m., and Pickleball Tournament. Come greet Congressman Warren Davidson at 3 p.m. and then stay for the tractor pull at 4 p.m. A Car Show will also open at 4 p.m. Also new this year is Music Bingo at 6 p.m., more details to come on this event.

The AHS 5k Run will begin near the stage on West George Street. Please register at www.speedy-feet.com. Parking is available behind the library off West North Street. Walkers are welcome. The course will travel through Ivester Park and finish back on the high school track. (Please note this Is a new location from prior years.)

New this year is Hiram’s Legacy 1st Annual Brick Run with Registration starting at 11 a.m. and then Kickstands up at 1 p.m. The entry cost is $10 single/$20 double and they will meet on George Street to start. They will be building their legacy one brick at a time! Also new this year is a Pickleball Tournament to be held on the newly renovated courts by the baseball fields; entry fee is $10 per two-player team and will be held on Saturday. Preregistration is required, please text 937-203-7742.

The 4th Annual Car show will begin with sign-ups from 2 to 4 p.m. at 21 West George Street. The Top 25 cars will receive plaques. There is a $10 entry fee per car.

There will be an Egg Drop contest at 5:30 p.m. and Music Bingo at 6 p.m. There will be live music with the 1 Summer Band from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Chest Jameson from 6 to 8 p.m. and then Joe Hess and the Wandering Cowboys start at 9 p.m.

Another new option this year is a Gun Raffle – be 1 of 500 for a chance to win up to $1,500 in prizes through this year’s Gun Raffle. Three tickets will be drawn on Saturday, August 12th (Winner does not have to be present to win.) You can purchase a ticket beginning now at STF Insurance, during the Brickstreet Party or through a Brickstreet comity member. The first ticket drawn will win a Colt Python 357 magnum 6-inch barrel, second prize will be a $250 gift card to Darke Amory, and the third prize will be a $100 gift card to Darke Amory.

The Arcanum Alumni Association will also be in attendance to greet you at their booth on West George Street close to the Rose Post. This year they will be raffling off multiple gift baskets with the proceeds going to the alumni scholarship fund. Stop by and see them, purchase a raffle ticket and check with them to correct your contact information on the alumni database. They will be glad to see you!

