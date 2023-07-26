Domestic Arts entries accepted

GREENVILLE — The Domestic Arts Department is preparing for the 2023 exhibit. All stitchers and crafters are invited to join the fun and show others your creative talents. Registration to enter the exhibit is either on-line at darkecountyfair.com or in person on Wednesday, Aug. 16, noon to 8 p.m. or Thursday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Domestic Arts building.

A 2023 fair ticket in the exhibitor’s name is required to enter. Rules and category information is available on-line or in the fair office. Questions may be directed to Betsy Nisonger at 937-423-0047 or Cathy Retterbush at 937-692-5634.

New categories this year include: in Antiques- stuffed Teddy Bear, advertising thermometer, hand tinted photo, paint by number painting and calendar towel. A home sewing sub category has been added to Work of Exhibitor 75 years or older, and a place setting, with 3-5 home sewn articles included, is added to the Home Sewing category. Altogether, there are 212 categories from which you can choose.

This year’s Featured Exhibitor is Tim Nealeigh. Nealeigh is multitalented and will be exhibiting articles he has entered in the Domestic Arts Department over the years, plus other articles such as lace and spun or woven creations which he has never exhibited. He may be known best for his beautiful period reproduction garments he has exhibited and won many prizes. He will be having demonstrations of his creative skills throughout fair week.

Come join the fun at the fair.