Rumpke moves up trash collection due to heat

CINCINNATI – The extreme heat forecasted for the rest of the week has caused Rumpke to make adjustments to its collection schedule.

Crews may be out earlier than normal in your neighborhoods in an attempt to service as many customers as possible before the intense heat sets in.

“Ensuring the safety of our team members is a top priority,” said Molly Yeager, communications manager. “The high temperatures anticipated for the remainder of the week make our work more difficult. Having our drivers start earlier will help protect them from heat related illnesses, while still being able to provide the critical, essential service of waste and recycling collection.”

Rumpke asks that all customers place their material curbside the night before their scheduled service day, to help ensure timely collection.

“We appreciate everyone’s assistance with placing material is out the night before,” Yeager said. “We understand that early collection isn’t always ideal, but necessary to protect our team members from extreme weather and heavy traffic.”