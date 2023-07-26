Bipartisan former Governors say vote no

When I was a child, I was impressed by the obstacles that my parents overcame to vote. On election day, my mother would step onto the school bus as we kids exited at my home. She could not drive and, had no other way to the polls since we lived five miles from the precinct. My Dad would return to the polling place with his car-pooling coworkers, vote and return home with my Mother, who had patiently waited for him. My parents were often on different sides of political issues and shared their opinions openly, letting us see how people could have different opinions and beliefs about what was best for the community and country. Regardless of their differences, they both treated voting as sacred which, I believe, built a base for my strong conviction of its importance.

Issue one is a critical issue affecting the rights I watched my parents exercise so many years ago. Constitutional amendments are one of the most important ways for the citizens of Ohio to not only be heard but change the state’s laws, regardless of what party is in power. To increase voter passage of an amendment from 50% + 1 to 60% is onerous; it would create an obstacle preventing most amendments to the constitution from passing, even with a significant majority of the vote. Yet this change is not the most significant provision to consider. What is more restrictive is that all 88 counties would have to qualify signatures. Just one county can veto all other 87, making the petition signing process far more susceptible to special interest money.

Issue 1 is not simply requiring more votes for passage of an amendment to the Ohio Constitution. These are not simply rules and requirements; the passage of Issue 1 would constrain Ohioans in proposing a change to be put before the people by popular vote.

It is notable that prominent Ohioans, including four former Republican and Democratic governors, have come out in opposition to Issue 1. They understand the stakes of depriving citizens of their right to be heard. They know that major legislative achievements that occurred during their time in office would not have been possible with these new restrictions. They support the simple majority tradition that was enshrined in Ohio law more than a century ago.

Join me in voting No on Issue one to continue the legacy that a little girl learned from her parents in rural Ohio.

Vote No because four former Ohio Governors, with many other Ohio elected official from both parties, support a no vote.

Vote No on Issue one to preserve voter right to initiate petitions and allow Ohioans to decide their fate.

Vote No on Issue one to preserve 111 years of history.

Carla Surber,

Greenville