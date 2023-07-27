Advocate and Early Bird sponsor G.A.L.A.

Extra, extra, read all about it! Special thanks to the Daily Advocate/Early Bird (DailyAdvocate.com) for their extra special Premier Sponsorship of Annie”s G.A.L.A. at Garst Museum. Shown here with a copy of their print editions are Annie with Ryan Berry, editor, and Christine Randall, advertising manager. The G.A.L.A. Silent Auction closes this Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m. You still have time to come in or call in your bid (937-548-5250). Check out Garstgala.com to see all the Silent Auction items.