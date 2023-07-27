GNB Banking Centers breaks ground in Versailles

VERSAILLES — After a number of years attempting to get a physical presence in Versailles, Ohio, GNB Banking Centers is seeing their efforts become a reality.

“This is the culmination of a number of years of GNB trying to make it to Versailles,” said GNB President and CEO Kent James. “We are really looking forward to being able to offer our services to this community.”

After the formal groundbreaking ceremony on July 14, GNB will begin the construction of a new facility located at 16 Marker Road, with plans to open in early 2024.

In attendance at the groundbreaking were representatives from GNB Banking Centers, K4 Architecture + Design, Brackett Builders, Darke County Chamber of Commerce, Versailles Chamber of Commerce, and Versailles Village Administration.

Brian Griesdorn, lender and future branch manager, and Shane Stonebraker, lender, will be heading up this new operation along with staff to be named at a later date.

“GNB is very excited to become a member of the Versailles community,” said Griesdorn. “GNB has a strong connection here as many of our employees either grew up or currently live in the area.”

“Being born and raised in Versailles, this community is a big part of who I am,” Stonebraker stated. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to serve the people and businesses of my hometown again.”

“We have some really great people that are going to be here,” James added. “Brian and Shane will be driving the bus as we expand our personal services to the village of Versailles.”

This will be GNB’s 11th location, offering a full array of services including business and personal deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, a 24 hour drive-thru ATM, security deposit boxes, and a coin machine.

GNB Banking Centers has been locally owned and operated since their beginning in 1934. They offer personalized and innovative services from their locations throughout Darke County as well as in Troy, Ohio, and Losantville, Indiana. GNB’s assets amount to approximately $560 million, and is a member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.