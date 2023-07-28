Local Briefs

Greenville BoE meetings

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education has two meetings scheduled in August.

The first is a special meeting that will be held on Aug. 2, 9 a.m., and Aug. 3, 8:15 a.m., at Hueston Woods Conference Center, 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner, Ohio. The purpose of the meeting is for strategic planning and to present any business that may come before the Board, including personnel and contracts.

The regular meeting will be held Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the Board.

PERI Meeting

GREENVILLE — The next meeting/luncheon of the Darke County Public Employee Retirees, Inc., will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, at the VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. The cost of the lunch is $10, payable at the door. The guest speakers will be Troy Rose, Larry Amspaugh and Jim Dubeansky, of the Union City Lions Club.

Anyone who has retired or is a spouse of a retired individual, that is affiliated with the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS), is welcome to attend and is eligible to join the local chapter of PERI. If you would like to attend this meeting you will need to make reservations by calling Vivian Nieport, attendance chairwoman, at 937-548-3961, on or before Sunday, July 30. If there is no answer, leave a message and Vivian will return your call. Current members will be contact by the PERI calling committee.

GHS Class of 1963

GREENVILLE – The GHS Class of 1963 will hold its 60th reunion for all class members and their spouses or guests. There are no reservations, tickets or preset charges. Dinner is free this year. Attendees are responsible for their bar tab or beverages. The event will be held at Turtle Creek Golf Course, 6345 U.S. Route 36, east of Greenville. The class reunion party begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 until closing at 10 p.m. There will be a reunion photo at 7 p.m. Prior to the reunion, classmates will meet at the Greenville High School from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. to tour the building. They hope you will enjoy meeting once again with old friends at the reunion.