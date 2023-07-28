Preserve Ohio’s history

Letter to the Editor,

Issue One should not be a partisan issue even though many are trying to make it one. Former Democrat, as well as Republican Ohio Governors and Attorney Generals as well as many others agree that Ohioans need to VOTE NO on Issue One. Constitutional amendments are vital to allow citizens to be heard and change state laws. Know the true facts before VOTING YES. Don’t allow billionaires and special outside interest to buy your vote persuading you to VOTE YES. Ohioans deserves better.

By VOTING NO on Issue One YOU will be allowing Ohioans to decide their own fate and preserving over 100 years of Ohio’s history. PLEASE VOTE NO on Issue One.

Respectfully,

James L. Foutz

Greenville