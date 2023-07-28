Addis wins poultry t-shirt contest

GREENVILLE — Alivia Addis submitted the winning t-shirt design as part of the Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Department T-shirt Design Contest. This was the fourth year for the poultry department to sponsor the t-shirt design contest and seven designs were submitted and Alivia Addis was named the winner.

Each poultry exhibitor will be given a free t-shirt at the 2023 Darke County Fair. Alivia received $50 for the winning design. Addis exhibits meat and fancy poultry at the fair and will be a sophomore at Franklin Monroe in the fall. She is the daughter of Larry and Amy Addis and a member of the Darke County Beef 4-H Club.

Congratulations to Addis for the winning design. The Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Committee looks forward to giving all the poultry exhibitors free t-shirts at the 2023 Darke County Fair.