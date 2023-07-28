Versailles BoE conducts business at July meeting

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Board of Education met in regular session July 18. Present were board members Hope Batty, Jake Broering, Matt Magoto, Steve Ruhenkamp, and Jerry Shardo; Jacki Stonebraker; Dave Harmon; and Superintendent Aaron Moran.

The board approved the minutes, treasurer’s report, and monthly bills, the certificate of the total amount from all sources available for expenditures and balances, to increase the athletic petty cash fund from $2,500 to $4,000 effective July 1, 2023, a funds transfer of $464,000 from General Fund 001 to Capital Projects Fund 070, to add estimated resources of $84,116.60 to fund 467 Student Wellness, to transfer $86,116.47 from 467-9020 to 467-9021 to clear out prior year balance, and to transfer $.13 from 467-9020 to 467-9022 to clear out prior year balance

Highlights from the meeting included:

* Agreed to dispose of several surplus items including 24 – student lockers, 8’ aluminum and glass showcase, 30” base cabinet and top, 36” – 3-drawer filing cabinet (built in), 25 – 4’ black painted oak benches, 1 – water reel, 75 – projector screens, metal lathe, metal shears, metal melting pot, and foundry sand table as surplus for disposal

* Accepted with appreciation $200 from Eric Biggs Insurance Agency to the FFA and $500 from The Darke County Farm Bureau to the FFA

* Krista Harman was added as a substitute custodian for the 2022-2023 school year

* Granted supplemental contracts to Matthew Dawson (Music Advisor), Brian McKibben (Asst Marching Band Director), Nick Rhoades (JH Assistant Football Coach), and Amber Schwartz (Asst Boys Golf Coach) for the 2023-2024 school year

* Approved the following volunteers for the 2023-24 school year – Holly Beasley (band), Betsy Hoelscher (band), Lance Korte (band), Noah Pleiman (cross country), and Caleb Rush (JH football).

* Approved a resolution stating that as of July 2011, Ohio Revised Code 3313.814 requires each school district board of education and each chartered nonpublic school governing authority to adopt and enforce nutrition standards governing the types of food and beverages that may be sold on the premises of its schools, and specifying the time and place each type of food or beverage may be sold

* Accepted with regret the resignation of Shirley Francis as an aide effective at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year.

* Granted a one year contract to Mindy Gigandet as an aide for the 2023-2024 school year.

* Approved a supplemental contract to Ken Moorman as Building Project Manager for $5,000 for the 2023-2024 school year.

* Approved David Harmon to receive pick-up and pick-up on the pick-up on retirement effective June 20, 2023.

* Appointed Jerry Shardo as the OSBA delegate and Matt Magoto as the OSBA alternate

The next regular scheduled board meeting is Tuesday, August 15, 7 p.m. at the board office.