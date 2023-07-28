Search begins for Dayton’s holiday tree

DAYTON – Nominations are now open to find the 2023 Dayton Holiday Festival tree, sponsored by Premier Health. The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) is looking for a grand tree to adorn Courthouse Square this holiday season and to be decorated with thousands of lights as the centerpiece of this year’s Grande Illumination celebration. Crews will cut down the selected tree, remove the stump, and transport the tree to Courthouse Square at no cost to the owners. The tree’s owners will also be recognized during the official tree-lighting ceremony.

Trees should meet the following guidelines:

– The ideal tree should stand at approximately 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide. – Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other grand and stately evergreens will be considered. – The tree must be located in the front or side yard of the nominee’s property with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables.

Those who would like to nominate a tree can do so by calling Colleen Turner at the Downtown Dayton Partnership at (937) 224-1518, or by emailing [email protected]. A search crew will select this year’s winning tree at the end of October. The 2023 Dayton Holiday Festival and Grande Illumination are presented by AES Ohio. Additional support comes from CareSource, Premier Health, the Mrs. Virginia W. Kettering Dayton Holiday Festival Fund, Montgomery County, the City of Dayton, and Wright-Patt Credit Union.

Details about this year’s Dayton Holiday Festival activities, maps, program, and additional sponsors will be made available at downtowndayton.org/things-to-do/holiday-festival/ in the coming months.