Artifacts Ink opens in downtown Greenville

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Artifacts Ink has returned to downtown Greenville and this time the business has a different focus. Tammy Fox, owner, previously had the store from 2009 to 2014 when it focused on scrapbooking and scrapbooking supplies. The store will now focus on a variety art mediums, art supplies, and classes. A ribbon cutting was held on Friday, July 28 to officially welcome the store back to downtown Greenville.

Located at 519 S. Broadway, Artifacts Ink will be the go-to place for artists and aspiring artists. Fox explained her focus on the business has changed because of her growth as an artist. “With reopening, our focus really isn’t so much on scrapbooking which really isn’t quite as popular as it was at that time. And I’ve grown more as an artist. Our focus is more on art and art supplies.”

Fox expressed her desire to continually take the pulse of the community to determine the direction the store will take. However, starting out the focus will be on mixed media art, collage and watercolor.

A couple of the first classes Fox will offer are handmade paper making where students will learn how to take junk mail and turn it into something new.

She will also offer a class called Healing through Art. She is certified in that area and said the class will be meditative and reflective while building participants build their collage. She admitted that her artwork and this class is a reflection of her work with Hospice. She is currently a healthcare consultant for Hospice, but also served at the former State of the Heart Hospice for 13 years and was director for seven years. As with her career in Hospice, the class will help students get in touch with their inner-self and the healing thoughts they need to focus on.

Rachel Neal, president of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce, welcomed Fox and her business to the community. “Artifacts Ink is actually opening again. This is something Tammy has done before. It’s something our community can use. We don’t have art supplies, we don’t have the gallery that you have,” she said.

Why did Fox choose downtown Greenville to purchase a building and open a business? Fox said, “It’s a great place for small business. We have a thriving downtown. Community involvement and commitment to shop small. I can’t think of any place better.”

Stop into Artifacts Ink on Thursday or Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fox encourages artists to try new things and mediums they are not familiar with. Demonstrations on the products she carries will be available.