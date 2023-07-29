Marching Trojans hope to repeat success

ARCANUM — The Arcanum High School Marching band recently completed it’s 2023 annual band camp. The Marching Trojans, are an OMEA Award Winning SUPERIOR rated band for 2023. They are led by Director of Bands Bryce Hopwood and Assistant Band Director Jessica Berry.

The 2023 Drum Majors/ Field Commanders are Kaitlynn Lipps and Carrie Denlinger. In July, the Band completed its annual bandcamp. Forty-seven students were involved and spent a week at Wright State University mastering their 2023 performance, Bound by the Sea.

The Marching Trojans debuted “Bound by the Sea” at an exclusive invite-only performance on July 28. Thereafter, a public performance will occur at the Darke County Fair at the school bands showcase the evening of Monday, Aug. 21.